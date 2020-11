Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on Tuesday arrested 11 Palestinians including a boy in the West Bank.

Palestinian Wafa News Agency said that the occupation forces stormed into Ramallah and al-Bireh cities, and the towns of Silat al-Harithiya in Jenin, Awarta and Beit Furik in Nablus and al-Arroub camp in al-Khalil and arrested 11 Palestinians, including a 16-year old boy.On Monday, the Zionist soldiers arrested 24 Palestinians in different areas in the West Bank.