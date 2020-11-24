Netanyahu Met with MBS Several Times: Israeli Media

Islam Times - The Zionist media outlets reported that PM Benjamin Netanyahu had met with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman several times before their recent meeting in KSA on Sunday.

Israel’s Mossad director Yossi Cohen clarified that MBS would publicly normalize ties with ‘Israel’ were he the ruler of the Kingdom.According to the Israeli analysts, MBS considers that the Zionist entity guarantees the security and stability of Saudi as the United States is expected to rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran during Joe Biden’s term.The Zionist media also highlighted the Yemeni missile fire at the Saudi City of Jeddah, considering it as a further incentive for Saudi to build a strong coalition with ‘Israel’.