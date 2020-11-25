0
Wednesday 25 November 2020 - 00:00

MBS-Netanyahu-Pompeo Meeting in Saudi Indicates Military Action against Major Country in Middle East: Hamas

MBS-Netanyahu-Pompeo Meeting in Saudi Indicates Military Action against Major Country in Middle East: Hamas
Al-Zahhar said that Netanyahu’s visit to Saudi prepares for a security and military cooperation against a major country in the region, noting that it normally comes in the context of the normalization deals between the occupation entity and a number of Arab countries.

The Palestinian movement’s official considered that the Saudi regime is corrupt, adding that it is attempting to gain a Zionist military protection.

The Israeli media had leaked reports about the meeting which was said to be held on Sunday (November 22).
