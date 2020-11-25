MBS-Netanyahu-Pompeo Meeting in Saudi Indicates Military Action against Major Country in Middle East: Hamas
Story Code : 899802
Al-Zahhar said that Netanyahu’s visit to Saudi prepares for a security and military cooperation against a major country in the region, noting that it normally comes in the context of the normalization deals between the occupation entity and a number of Arab countries.
The Palestinian movement’s official considered that the Saudi regime is corrupt, adding that it is attempting to gain a Zionist military protection.
The Israeli media had leaked reports about the meeting which was said to be held on Sunday (November 22).