MBS-Netanyahu-Pompeo Meeting in Saudi Indicates Military Action against Major Country in Middle East: Hamas

Islam Times - Member of Hamas’ politburo, Mahmoud Al-Zahhar, warned that the tripartite meeting of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, Zionist PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, paves the way to a military action against a major country in the Middle East.

Al-Zahhar said that Netanyahu’s visit to Saudi prepares for a security and military cooperation against a major country in the region, noting that it normally comes in the context of the normalization deals between the occupation entity and a number of Arab countries.The Palestinian movement’s official considered that the Saudi regime is corrupt, adding that it is attempting to gain a Zionist military protection.The Israeli media had leaked reports about the meeting which was said to be held on Sunday (November 22).