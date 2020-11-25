0
Wednesday 25 November 2020 - 21:15

Yemen Stresses Right to Self-defense as Saudi Arabia Resorts to UN Over Aramco Operation

Yemen Stresses Right to Self-defense as Saudi Arabia Resorts to UN Over Aramco Operation
“The Saudi regime, despite all its appeals for condemnation and attempts to portray itself as a victim, cannot escape the fact that it is an aggressor and abuses the rights of Yemeni people,” Mohammed Abdul-Salam, spokesman of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement, wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

He added, “The whole world knows it was the Saudi regime which launched an aggression and siege [against Yemen], and is pressing ahead with them.”

“As long as the Saudi regime continues such behavior, it should only wait for a response and legitimate defense unless it puts an end to the aggression and lifts the blockade,” Abdul-Salam said.

Moreover, Ansarullah politburo member Ali al-Qahoum told Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen television news network on Tuesday evening that the Riyadh regime’s confusion over the missile strike on the Saudi Aramco plant in Jeddah is proof of growing capabilities of the Yemeni armed forces.

Al-Qahoum noted that the next strikes by Yemeni armed forces will be even more painful.

Saudi UN Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi wrote in a letter to the Security Council late on Monday that Yemeni forces were to blame for the missile attack on the Aramco petroleum plant in Jeddah earlier in the day.

He urged the 15-member body to stop what he described as a “threat” to global energy security, Yemen’s political process and regional security.

Saudi Arabia has acknowledged that the Yemeni attack targeted the “core of the global economy and its supply routes,” causing major damage to the Aramco distribution facility.

Sana’a said the raid was a response to the Riyadh-led war and siege of Yemen, and that it was “similar to what happened at Khurais and Abqaiq,” referring to the strikes on the two Saudi oil facilities in 2019 that halved the kingdom’s oil production and sent global oil prices soaring.

The Ansarullah movement, backed by armed forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led alliance, preventing the aggressors from fulfilling the objectives of the atrocious war that has claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Yemeni people.
