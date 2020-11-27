0
Friday 27 November 2020 - 23:23

‘Israel’s’ Galilee Division Commander: Hezbollah Improving, Our Biggest Challenge to Understand Them

Story Code : 900379
‘Israel’s’ Galilee Division Commander: Hezbollah Improving, Our Biggest Challenge to Understand Them
"Of course, I see improvement [Hezbollah]. We are in a fight, and they are also learning from mistakes and trying to get better. They don't do the same thing. Our biggest challenge is to try and understand their improvement process, and to provide a response to that. It's a never-ending race. A fight of who learns quicker,” Binder said.

Elaborating on the confrontation with the Lebanese resistance movement, the Zionist military official added: “This is a complex challenge. In many segments of the border area, Hezbollah enjoys a clear topographical advantage.”

He then noted that it's doubtful the existing barrier can prevent the organization from seizing one of the 22 border-adjacent communities or one of the ‘Israeli’ military’s outposts originally built to counter the Palestinian threat from the 1970s – but are not suitable for repelling an advancing Hezbollah guerilla army.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Binder underscored that “just because you can't infiltrate into the occupied territories underground doesn't mean you can't infiltrate above ground.” There's no impenetrable barrier here that can't be crossed.

Referring to Hezbollah’s anticipated retaliation operation after the ‘Israeli’ assassination of one Hezbollah fighter in Syria, the Zionist official explained: “They intend their attack to be on land, as they've done on many occasions in Syria. We are preparing ourselves for that.”

In a war, he said, the ‘Israeli’ military will want to evacuate the ‘residents’ [settlers] of the border-adjacent communities, a matter that is under constant discussion with the local civilian liaisons, with whom, Binder claims, relations are positive and professional.

Binder, nevertheless, confessed that he always wishes he be two steps ahead of Hezbollah.
Comment


Featured Stories
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
27 November 2020
UN Agency For Palestinians Runs Out of Money for First Time
UN Agency For Palestinians Runs Out of Money for First Time
27 November 2020
Trump Admin Removes Experts from Advisory Committee for Political Reasons
Trump Admin Removes Experts from Advisory Committee for Political Reasons
27 November 2020
Official: Aramco Hit by 100% Yemen-Made Missile
Official: Aramco Hit by 100% Yemen-Made Missile
26 November 2020
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele
26 November 2020
UN: ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Blockade Has Devastated Economy
UN: ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Blockade Has Devastated Economy
26 November 2020
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
26 November 2020
IOF Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit
IOF Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit
26 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
25 November 2020
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
25 November 2020
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
25 November 2020
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
25 November 2020