Saturday 28 November 2020 - 12:56

Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment

In his statement, Imam Khamenei commanded the concerned officials to follow the crime of assassination, hold its perpetrators and those behind them accountable, and continue the country’s scientific efforts.

Noting that scientist Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by criminal evil mercenaries, his eminence added that the martyr is one of the prominent and special scientists in the nuclear and defensive domains, emphasizing that the path of the martyr shall be continued.

Imam Khamenei further hailed Martyr Fakhrizadeh as a unique scientific element who was martyred in the path of Allah for his great scientific efforts and work.
