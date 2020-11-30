Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib

Islam Times - The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that the Rocketry Force targeted the joint operations room of the coalition of aggression in Tadawain camp in Yemen’s central governorate of Marib.

The official statement read by Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree noted that the operation against the joint operations room in Camp Tadawain in Marib was carried out by a Yemeni-made Badr-P ballistic missile that hit the target accurately.The operation killed at least seven officers and soldiers of the Saudi forces of aggression, and wounded a similar number of them.Meanwhile, the Yemeni resistance vowed to continue its operations and monitor all of the enemies’ movements as long as the US-Saudi aggression and siege continue.“Our Forces will extend targeting of enemies wherever they are and wherever they are found, with the support and aid of God,” Saree added.Supported militarily by the US, the UK, and several other Western countries, Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 to crush a popular uprising that had overthrown a regime friendly to Riyadh.The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project [ACLED] estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives in Yemen.According to Yemen’s Human Rights Center, nearly 3,500 children have been killed in Yemen since 2015.It says that some 5,500,000 Yemeni children are also at the risk of catching diseases due to malnutrition and shortage of health services.Late last year, Yemen’s health ministry warned that around three million children under the age of five were suffering from malnutrition, 400,000 of whom were suffering from severe malnutrition and were at risk of death every ten minutes if they did not receive appropriate medical care.More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war at a time when Yemenis are in desperate need of medical supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.At least 80 percent of the 28-million-strong population is also reliant on aid to survive in what the United Nations [UN] has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.The conflict has also resulted in what the world body has described as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.