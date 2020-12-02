Lavrov: Mutual Respect, Non Interference Principles for Work with Any US Admin

Islam Times - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow has the right to expect that the United States will start reckoning with legitimate interests of other foreign players under the new administration.

“As [Russian] President Vladimir Putin has said: ‘We analyze it all routinely, we will accept any decision of the US people and will work with any administration’. Of course, [cooperation should be based] only on the principles of honesty, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs,” Lavrov said in an interview with Kazakhstan’s international news agency Kazinform.“From this point of view, we have the right to expect that Washington will finally start taking into consideration the legitimate interests of other international players, including Russia, Kazakhstan and their integration associations”, the top Russian diplomat said.Lavrov noted, meanwhile, that discussing the consequences of the US election for the international relations would be premature, as the official results are yet to be announced, the Russian diplomat stressed.“This is our committed position. We certainly closely follow the developments on the other side of the Atlantic, we are ready for any outcome. Forecasts are not quite an auspicious idea, especially at this stage. However, taking into consideration Joe Biden’s statements and remarks, one can assume that in case of his victory, the US foreign policy will be more in line with the ideas promoted by [ex-US President] Barack Obama,” Lavrov was quoted as saying.