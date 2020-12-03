0
Thursday 3 December 2020 - 03:29

Rabiee Says Perpetrators of Iranian Scientist Assassination Identified

Rabiee Says Perpetrators of Iranian Scientist Assassination Identified
Rabiee on Wednesday said the Intelligence Ministry launched efforts after the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, detected a series of movements, and managed to take control of the situation in the region.

The Intelligence Ministry has identified individuals in connection with the assassination attack, he said, adding that all aspects of the incident are under investigation.

The retaliatory reaction will be devised as soon as definite results are obtained, Rabiee added.

In comments on Monday, Minister of Intelligence Sayyed Mahmoud Alavi said his forces have immediately buckled down to investigation after the assassination of the nuclear scientist with the utmost effort.

The intelligence forces have found plenty of clues, the minister added, noting that the case is being probed in all of its dimensions.

Alavi declined to provide more details since the issue is still under investigation, saying the details will be made public after achieving “clear results”.

Fakhrizadeh, a senior nuclear and defense scientist, was assassinated in a small city east of Tehran on November 27.
