0
Thursday 3 December 2020 - 05:06

Two Palestinian Workers Martyred, 5 Others Injured As ‘Israeli’ Settler Runs Them Over

Story Code : 901351
Two Palestinian Workers Martyred, 5 Others Injured As ‘Israeli’ Settler Runs Them Over
Palestinian security sources said the workers were struck by a bus, which had been empty of passengers, near a military checkpoint at the northern entrance to the city of Bethlehem, located about 10 kilometers south of occupied al-Quds, on Wednesday morning, Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported.

The sources added that two young men, identified as 29-year-old Ziad Ali Hussein Abiyat and Jaafar Omar Abayat, 30, were martyred in the incident, while five people suffered serious injuries.

‘Israeli’ occupation police officers reportedly located the bus, but claimed that the driver fled on foot.

There have been scores of hit-and-run incidents targeting Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, with most of them going uninvestigated by the occupation authorities.

Back on September 14, a Palestinian worker was seriously injured in a similar incident on a road near the town of Hawara, south of Nablus. The Zionist driver fled the scene.

The Palestinian was going to work when he was run over by the settler, who was driving at high speed.

More than 600,000 ‘Israeli’ settlers occupy over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds. All the settlements are illegal under international law.

The UN Security Council has condemned the Zionist settlement activities in several resolutions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
2 December 2020
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
2 December 2020
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
2 December 2020
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
1 December 2020
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
1 December 2020
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
1 December 2020
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
1 December 2020
Iran
Iran's State TV: Weapon Used in Top Nuclear Scientist's Killing was Made in Israel
30 November 2020
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
30 November 2020
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
30 November 2020
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
29 November 2020
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
29 November 2020