UN General Assembly Adopts Five Anti-‘Israeli’ Resolutions

Islam Times - The United Nations General Assembly [UNGA)] approved five anti-‘Israeli’ resolutions, which are part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

One of the documents, passed on Wednesday, condemned the Zionist entity’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights — a territory the Tel Aviv regime seized from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War and annexed four years later — in a move that was never recognized by the world community.Endorsed by 88-9 votes with 62 abstentions, the resolution urges the ‘Israeli’ entity to withdraw from the “occupied Syrian Golan to the line of 4 June 1967 in implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions.”It also affirmed that the Zionist regime’s unilateral annexation of the Syrian territory in 1981 “constitutes a stumbling block in the way of achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.”Over the past decades, ‘Israel’ has built dozens of illegal settlements in the occupied Golan Heights in defiance of international calls for the regime to stop its construction activities on the occupied land.Damascus has repeatedly reaffirmed its sovereignty over the Golan Heights, saying the area must be completely restored to its control.In a major pro-‘Israel’ policy shift, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in 2019 recognizing the Zionist regime’s control over occupied Golan in a blatant violation of international law.The second resolution, entitled a “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine,” was approved 145-7, with nine abstentions.It called on the Tel Aviv regime to withdraw from all territory over the pre-1967 lines in occupied East al-Quds, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.The document also demanded a halt to the Zionist settlement construction activities, spoke of the illegality of annexation plans, and warned the occupying entity against making changes in East al-Quds.It further took the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime to task for a wide range of actions against the Palestinian people, including the demolition of their homes in Area C of the West Bank.The three remaining UNGA resolutions affirmed the work of UN Committees operating on behalf of the Palestinians.