Thursday 3 December 2020 - 12:05

Syria Stresses Sovereign Right in Golan, Calls for The End Of ‘Israeli’ Occupation

Al-Jaafari added during a session for the UN General Assembly to discuss the situation in the Middle East that the General Assembly always calls on the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity to end its occupation of Syrian Golan, but the international community’s inability to put its relevant resolutions into effect has doubled the obstacles standing in the way of achieving peace in the region.

He then noted that one of those obstacles is the US Administration proclamations regarding the occupied Golan and al-Quds.

Al-Jaafari renewed Syria’s condemnation of the US administration’s proclamations as flagrant violations of the international law and UN charter.

“One of the principles of the International legitimacy is that the UN General Assembly has to call, in each session, on ‘Israel’ to end its occupation of the occupied Syrian Golan and stress that any procedures taken by ‘Israel’ to force its custody and administration on Golan are illegal, null and void, and they have no impact in light of resolution No. 497 of 1981,” al-Jaafari added.

Syria’s envoy finally reiterated the country’s permanent and principled stance in support of the Palestinian people’s right in self-determination and establishing their independent state with holy al-Quds as its capital and the right of refugees to return home in light of resolution No.194 for 1948.
30 November 2020