Thursday 3 December 2020 - 12:19

France: 76 Mosques Face Closure, 66 Migrants Deported

France: 76 Mosques Face Closure, 66 Migrants Deported
Darmanin said on Thursday: “In the coming days, checks will be carried out on these places of worship. If ever these doubts are confirmed, I will ask for their closure.”

He also said 66 undocumented migrants had been deported.

Relatively, French President Emmanuel Macron’s government has responded to several deadly attacks in recent weeks with a promise to crack down on what Darmanin has said is “the enemy within.”

On October 20, France ordered the temporary closure of a mosque outside Paris as part of a crackdown on people who are suspected of inciting hatred, after the killing of teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown his class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad [PBUH].

The Grand Mosque of Pantin, in a low-income suburb on the capital’s northeastern outskirts, had shared a video on its Facebook page before the attack that vented hatred against Paty, who was beheaded in broad daylight near his school.
Comment


