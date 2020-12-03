“Israel’s Lethal Arrow” Drill Fails to Spot Hezbollah Reconnaissance Plane
Story Code : 901512
The exercise was accompanied by an active movement of “Israeli” warplanes and helicopters.
On the second day of the drill, and at the height of the enemy's mobilization, Hezbollah reconnaissance aircraft managed to infiltrate the airspace of occupied Palestinian over the Galilee region, before returning to its base in Lebanon without being detected by the “Israeli” army's radars.
Al-Akhbar learned that the Al-Manar channel will broadcast images taken by the Lebanese reconnaissance plane.
The images are set to be aired Friday evening during the final episode of “The Secrets of the 2nd Liberation” series.