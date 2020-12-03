“Israel’s Lethal Arrow” Drill Fails to Spot Hezbollah Reconnaissance Plane

Islam Times - On October 25, the “Israeli” army launched a massive five-day drill dubbed ‘Lethal Arrow’. They were simulating a multi-front war with a special focus on the northern front with Lebanon and Syria. Among the key objectives was the defeat of Hezbollah and to “prevent drones of any type and size from crossing the borders.”

The exercise was accompanied by an active movement of “Israeli” warplanes and helicopters.On the second day of the drill, and at the height of the enemy's mobilization, Hezbollah reconnaissance aircraft managed to infiltrate the airspace of occupied Palestinian over the Galilee region, before returning to its base in Lebanon without being detected by the “Israeli” army's radars.Al-Akhbar learned that the Al-Manar channel will broadcast images taken by the Lebanese reconnaissance plane.The images are set to be aired Friday evening during the final episode of “The Secrets of the 2nd Liberation” series.