Iran Announces New Lockdown Curbs Starting from Saturday

Islam Times - Iran’s Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters has announced new lockdown curbs as the country continues to battle a third wave of the coronavirus.

In a statement on Friday, Iran's coronavirus task force extended the lockdown measures for more two weeks, and announced that only essential services -- including health centers and pharmacies, food shops and public transport -- will be allowed to open in the country's areas of highest risk.Starting on Saturday, all non-essential businesses will have to close at 6 p.m. The restrictions were first imposed on Nov. 21 as part of the government’s measures to contain the spread of the viral infection.Private vehicles are still prohibited from leaving the worst-hit areas, “red and orange zones”, until further notice, and are banned from circulating between 9:00 pm and 4:00 am in Tehran and other large cities.Government offices and organizations in red zone areas are allowed to work with less than 30% of their employees, while banks, post offices, communications and other utilities can work with half their staff, the statement said.Speaking at a daily press conference on Thursday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country had risen to 1,003,494 after the detection of 13,922 new cases since yesterday.The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has reached 49,348, she said, noting that the disease has taken the lives of 358 patients over the past 24 hours.