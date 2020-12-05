Zarif to German FM: Stop Malign Behavior before Lecturing Iran

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged the European parties in Iran’s nuclear deal to honor their commitments before speaking about what Tehran should do

Zarif remarks came as a response to his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, for the idea of a new deal with Tehran including limits on its missile power.In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Zarif said that Maas and the three EU parties to the 2015 nuclear deal must do the following “before speaking about what Iran should do.”“Stop despicable COVID Apartheid, honor your obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and stop violating JCPOA,” Zarif said.He also urged Germany to end “malign behavior” in the region, including the “$100 billion arms sales to the Gulf and the blind support for ‘Israel’s’ terror.”The top Iranian diplomat further attached the image of a story by TRT World which highlighted Germany’s discrimination against Palestinians by “Israel” in its European vaccine program.Zarif made the remarks after Maas said that a new broader Iran nuclear accord must be reached to rein in Tehran’s ballistic missile program, claiming that the 2015 deal was no longer enough.