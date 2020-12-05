0
Saturday 5 December 2020 - 13:28

Zarif to German FM: Stop Malign Behavior before Lecturing Iran

Story Code : 901843
Zarif to German FM: Stop Malign Behavior before Lecturing Iran
Zarif remarks came as a response to his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, for the idea of a new deal with Tehran including limits on its missile power.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Zarif said that Maas and the three EU parties to the 2015 nuclear deal must do the following “before speaking about what Iran should do.”

“Stop despicable COVID Apartheid, honor your obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and stop violating JCPOA,” Zarif said.

He also urged Germany to end “malign behavior” in the region, including the “$100 billion arms sales to the Gulf and the blind support for ‘Israel’s’ terror.”

The top Iranian diplomat further attached the image of a story by TRT World which highlighted Germany’s discrimination against Palestinians by “Israel” in its European vaccine program.

Zarif made the remarks after Maas said that a new broader Iran nuclear accord must be reached to rein in Tehran’s ballistic missile program, claiming that the 2015 deal was no longer enough.
Comment


Featured Stories
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
5 December 2020
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
5 December 2020
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them 'Propaganda'
5 December 2020
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
4 December 2020
China Hits back at US: ‘Stop Abusing Concept of National Security’
China Hits back at US: ‘Stop Abusing Concept of National Security’
4 December 2020
Netanyahu, Gantz Argue Their Way into An Election Neither Side Wants
Netanyahu, Gantz Argue Their Way into An Election Neither Side Wants
4 December 2020
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
3 December 2020
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
3 December 2020
Syria Stresses Sovereign Right in Golan, Calls for The End Of ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Syria Stresses Sovereign Right in Golan, Calls for The End Of ‘Israeli’ Occupation
3 December 2020
UN General Assembly Adopts Five Anti-‘Israeli’ Resolutions
UN General Assembly Adopts Five Anti-‘Israeli’ Resolutions
3 December 2020
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
2 December 2020
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
2 December 2020