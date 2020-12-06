IOF Kills Palestinian Child in West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian child during a demonstration in the West Bank, Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The boy, identified as Ali Nasr Abu Aliya, 13, was shot during a protest against the establishment of a new Israeli settlement outpost north of Ramallah.Palestinians have been holding weekly protests against the outpost for three weeks close to the neighboring village of Kafr Malik.The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that Ali Abu Aliya was evacuated to hospital after being hit in his stomach and seriously wounded. He arrived at the hospital in critical condition, and later died of his wounds.Reporting the fatality, the UNICEF said in the past two weeks, four other Palestinian children were shot and severely injured in the West Bank, noting that they are between the ages of 15 and 16 and that they were injured in the chest, the eye and the head.“UNICEF received reports of the use of force against children which, under international law, should be a last resort and cause minimal harm. Children should always be protected from violence,” the UNICEF said.It urged the occupation authorities “to fully respect, protect, and fulfil the rights of all children and refrain from using violence against children, in accordance with international law.”UNICEF also called on the Palestinian authorities “to prevent children from being exposed to the risk of violence.”