0
Sunday 6 December 2020 - 01:20

Turkey Arrests 2 Russian on Illegal Filming Charges

Story Code : 901937
Two Russian journalists from NTV media outlet were detained Friday by Istanbul police after illegally filming near drone production facilities, security sources confirmed to Daily Sabah on Friday.

The filming was carried out near the facilities of Turkey's leading private drone manufacturer Baykar, sources said.

“The Istanbul Police Department detained two Russian nationals (I.M. and A.P.) and a Turkish national (A.C.K.) at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, upon detecting that they were filming, without authorization, near the drone research and development center in our province, where taking photographs and filming are restricted,” a statement by the Istanbul Governor’s Office said.

The statement added that the official investigation is ongoing and on the chief prosecutor’s orders, the detention period for the individuals in question has been extended for three more days.
