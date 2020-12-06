0
Sunday 6 December 2020 - 12:37

Biggest Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Report

Story Code : 902032
Biggest Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Report
Some of the flotilla of about 10 Iranian vessels will also help export Venezuelan crude after discharging fuel, according to people with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be named because the transaction is not public, Bloomberg reported.

The last Iranian fuel shipments sent in early October on three vessels are running out, threatening steeper nationwide shortages with hours-long queues at gas stations.

The current fleet under sail is about double the size of the one that first startled international observers in May, crossing a Caribbean Sea patrolled by the US Navy, to be greeted by Maduro himself upon arrival.

The US has imposed sanctions on state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) as part of its push to oust President Nicolas Maduro, creating a gasoline shortage in the OPEC nation.
Related Stories
Australia Police Drop Probe into Afghan ‘War Crimes’ Reporting
Islam Times - Police on Thursday dropped a lengthy investigation into a journalist who exposed alleged war crimes by Australian Special Forces in ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
5 December 2020
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
5 December 2020
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them 'Propaganda'
5 December 2020
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
4 December 2020
China Hits back at US: ‘Stop Abusing Concept of National Security’
China Hits back at US: ‘Stop Abusing Concept of National Security’
4 December 2020
Netanyahu, Gantz Argue Their Way into An Election Neither Side Wants
Netanyahu, Gantz Argue Their Way into An Election Neither Side Wants
4 December 2020
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
3 December 2020
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
3 December 2020