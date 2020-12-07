0
Monday 7 December 2020 - 01:22

Russia Blasts US Call for Moratorium on Nord Stream 2 as ‘Political Aggression’

Story Code : 902103
Russia Blasts US Call for Moratorium on Nord Stream 2 as ‘Political Aggression’
"No matter when or where it is, no matter what agreements legitimize it, a Russian pipeline has caused the same reaction of the US for decades - political aggression and unlawful resistance," she wrote on Saturday on Facebook, TASS reported.

Zakharova mentioned the statement of Acting US Ambassador to Germany Robin Quinville, in which she said that Nord Stream 2 is "a political tool that the Kremlin is using to bypass Ukraine and divide Europe".

The Russian diplomat reminded that on March 5, 2014, The Washington Times published an article dubbed "Reagan administration warned Russian pipeline through Ukraine would weaken West".

"The article says: 'In a memo to the White House in July 1981, advisers in the Ronald Reagan administration urged opposition to a new pipeline from Russia’s oil-and gas-rich regions to Europe, warning that it would weaken the West’s bargaining hand'," the diplomat noted, adding, "So there is a dichotomy."
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
5 December 2020
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
5 December 2020
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them 'Propaganda'
5 December 2020
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
4 December 2020
China Hits back at US: ‘Stop Abusing Concept of National Security’
China Hits back at US: ‘Stop Abusing Concept of National Security’
4 December 2020
Netanyahu, Gantz Argue Their Way into An Election Neither Side Wants
Netanyahu, Gantz Argue Their Way into An Election Neither Side Wants
4 December 2020
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
3 December 2020
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
3 December 2020