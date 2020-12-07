0
Monday 7 December 2020 - 12:59

Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination

Story Code : 902221
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
The regime’s recent escalation isn’t but a dull discriminatory targeting against all those who opposed the Al Saud family, especially that the Imam of the razed mosque was late martyr Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr who was beheaded by the kingdom’s oppressive regime in January 2016 because he voiced opposition to their rule.

According to al-Ahed News sources from inside the town, the razing is part of the campaign the Saudi regime started months ago under the pretext of widening the streets and developing the region’s buildings, as well as boosting summer seasons in Qatif and the entire Shia-populated eastern region. The sources emphasized that the true aims behind this scheme is to hide and eradicate everything related to martyr al-Nimr and his peaceful political movement.

Relatively, the latest attack is inseparable from the displacement of the Mosawara Neighborhood resident in al-Awamia Town two years ago when the regime forcibly stole their 488 properties and displaced families from the town.

In the same context, the regime forces raided the city of al-Ahsaa on Sunday and detained Sayyed Hashem al-Shakhs from his house after the general intelligence forces surrounded the entire neighborhood and damaged his house’s components.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
5 December 2020
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
5 December 2020
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them 'Propaganda'
5 December 2020
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
4 December 2020