Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination

Islam Times - With much discrimination and sectarianism, the Saudi regime’s forces suddenly razed the Imam al-Hussein [AS] Mosque in al-Zarah, south of the town of al-Awamia, after surrounding it in the morning without any prior notice.

The regime’s recent escalation isn’t but a dull discriminatory targeting against all those who opposed the Al Saud family, especially that the Imam of the razed mosque was late martyr Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr who was beheaded by the kingdom’s oppressive regime in January 2016 because he voiced opposition to their rule.According to al-Ahed News sources from inside the town, the razing is part of the campaign the Saudi regime started months ago under the pretext of widening the streets and developing the region’s buildings, as well as boosting summer seasons in Qatif and the entire Shia-populated eastern region. The sources emphasized that the true aims behind this scheme is to hide and eradicate everything related to martyr al-Nimr and his peaceful political movement.Relatively, the latest attack is inseparable from the displacement of the Mosawara Neighborhood resident in al-Awamia Town two years ago when the regime forcibly stole their 488 properties and displaced families from the town.In the same context, the regime forces raided the city of al-Ahsaa on Sunday and detained Sayyed Hashem al-Shakhs from his house after the general intelligence forces surrounded the entire neighborhood and damaged his house’s components.