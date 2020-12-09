0
Wednesday 9 December 2020 - 04:11

Lebanon Renews Calls for ‘Israeli’ Withdrawal from Occupied Territories

Story Code : 902564
Lebanon Renews Calls for ‘Israeli’ Withdrawal from Occupied Territories
The call for a pullout included from areas adjacent to the north of the Blue Line, the Shebaa Farms, Kfar Shouba hills, the northern part of the town of Ghajar and the B1 UN acknowledged point, which is the first land point of the Blue Line.

During the meeting, held at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, south of Lebanon, and chaired by UNIFIL commander Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col, the three parties discussed the latest developments along the Blue Line, with the Lebanese side reaffirming its commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Lebanon also reiterated the necessity of including the occupied B1 point in future UN reports and resolutions, similar to how the rest of the occupied territories are mentioned.

The Lebanese delegation also renewed its demand to UNIFIL that it receive a map of the fortifications the “Israeli” entity had previously built, as the Lebanese Army and UN task force uncovered one on the outskirts of the town of Abbasiya opposite Ghajar, condemning the act as a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Lebanon and the “Israeli” entity are currently in the midst of land and maritime border demarcations process that would determine where each side can conduct hydrocarbon explorations in potentially gas-rich waters in the future, with the latest round of talks scheduled for Dec. 2 postponed indefinitely.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
8 December 2020
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
7 December 2020
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020