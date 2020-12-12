0
Saturday 12 December 2020 - 03:23

Iran Foreign Ministry Summons Turkish Envoy over Meddling Remarks

Story Code : 903177
Turkish ambassador was summoned by foreign minister’s advisor and managing director of Eurasia department and was briefed on the fact that Iran is seeking for Turkish government’s urgent response.

The Turkish ambassador was informed that the era of territorial claims and warmongering and expansionist empires was over.

Iran will not let anybody interfere in its territorial integrity and will not compromise over its national security.

Erdogan traveled to Baku on Thursday to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces on the occasion of the liberation of the Armenian-occupied territories.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, he recited a piece of poetry, including separatist sentiments about the Aras River which runs along the Iran-Azerbaijan border.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message reacted to the recitation of a piece of poetry by the President Erdogan and said no one can talk about our beloved Azerbaijan.
