EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for 'Reporting'

Islam Times - The European Union urged China to release all journalists and citizens held in connection with their reporting, following the detention of a Bloomberg News employee.

Haze Fan, a Chinese citizen, was taken from her home by plain-clothes security officials last Monday, Bloomberg said, and Beijing said she had been detained on suspicion of endangering national security, AFP reported.“All those arrested and detained in connection with their reporting activity should be immediately released,” an EU spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.“We expect the Chinese authorities to grant her (Fan) medical assistance if needed, prompt access to a lawyer of her choice, and contacts with her family,” it added.The Chinese foreign ministry said earlier that Fan’s case was under investigation.Bloomberg said it was “very concerned for her” and was continuing to seek more information.Chinese citizens are forbidden by the government from working as reporters for foreign news organizations in China, but are allowed to work as news assistants.