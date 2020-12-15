0
Tuesday 15 December 2020 - 02:24

Trump to Offer 9/11 Victims $700 Million to Salvage ‘Israel’-Sudan Deal

Lawyers for the 9/11 claimants asked for $4 billion, a price the administration and Senate Republicans rejected, according to an ABC News report on Friday citing sources familiar with the negotiations. The talks are ongoing, ABC News said.

The Sudan agreement was announced in October after the Trump administration said Khartoum would put $335 million in an escrow account to be used to compensate American victims of terror attacks, including the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania by the al-Qaeda network while its leader, Osama bin Laden, was living in Sudan.

The African country became the third Muslim-majority state — after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — to move to normalize relations with the occupation entity since the summer. A new US-brokered normalization deal with Morocco was announced on Thursday, making the North African country the fourth state to implement official ties with the Zionist regime.

Sudan has been pushing for the delisting from the terror list to take place by the end of the year. In addition, the US Congress still has to approve a bill that would give Sudan immunity from future lawsuits in the US by victims of terrorism. The country has indicated it may pull out of the normalization deal with ‘Israel’ if the bill doesn’t go through, according to a New York Times report earlier this month.

The designation of Sudan as a “state sponsor of terrorism” dates to the 1990s, when the nation briefly hosted bin Laden and other wanted terrorists.
