Thursday 17 December 2020 - 04:06

Kushner to Lead Delegation to Zionist Entity, Morocco

The US delegation and an Israeli team will join together and take the first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat as “a sign of progress” after the Israel-Morocco deal that Kushner helped broker, a senior administration official told Reuters.

Kushner, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation, will arrive in the Zionist entity on Monday.

While in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Kushner, who is US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official said.

El Al is expected to be the airliner for the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat that the Kushner team and a delegation led by Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat will take, the official said.

In a live interview on Israeli Army Radio, Transportation Minister Miri Regev was asked about news of the Kushner trip.

“I am so proud that our grandfathers and grandmothers can visit Morocco while still alive. This is peace,” said Regev, who is descended from Moroccan Jewish immigrants to the occupied territories.

The between the Zionist entity and Morocco was the fourth that the United States helped broker, following similar agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Kushner and his team are still holding talks with other countries from the Arab and Muslim world and hope to seal at least one more agreement before Trump leaves office on Jan. 20, Reuters added.
