0
Thursday 17 December 2020 - 12:52

Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan

Story Code : 904362
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
Analysts say it is unusual for Riyadh to press for the return of money. But relations have been strained lately between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, historically close friends.

With the $1 billion flowing out, Pakistan – which has $13.3 billion in central bank foreign reserves – could face a balance of payments issue after clearing the next Saudi instalment.

“China has come to our rescue,” a foreign ministry official told Reuters.

A finance ministry official said Pakistan’s central bank was already in talks with Chinese commercial banks.

“We’ve sent $1 billion to Saudi Arabia,” he said. Another $1 billion will be repaid to Riyadh next month, he said. Islamabad had returned $1 billion in July.

Although a $1.2 billion surplus in its current account balance and a record $11.77 billion in remittances in the past five months have helped support the Pakistani economy, having to return the Saudi money is still a setback.

Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and a $3.2 billion oil credit facility in late 2018. After Islamabad sought Riyadh’s support over alleged human rights violations by India in the disputed territory of Kashmir, Saudi Arabia has pushed Pakistan to repay the loan.

Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who visited Riyadh in August to ease the tensions, met the Saudi ambassador in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The People’s Bank of China did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, and Riyadh didn’t issue any details.
Related Stories
Pakistan returns captured Indian pilot in ‘peace gesture’
Islam Times - Pakistan has released an Indian pilot whom it had captured after shooting down his fighter jet, in “a peace gesture” aimed at deescalating dangerously high tensions with ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
One Third Of ‘Israeli’ Youths Avoid Military Service Citing Mental Health Problems
One Third Of ‘Israeli’ Youths Avoid Military Service Citing Mental Health Problems
17 December 2020
France’s Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
France’s Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
17 December 2020
US Blacklists Chinese, UAE-Based Companies over Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals
US Blacklists Chinese, UAE-Based Companies over Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals
17 December 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
16 December 2020
EU Chief: Progress on Brexit, Coming Days will be Critical
EU Chief: Progress on Brexit, Coming Days will be Critical
16 December 2020
Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named
Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named
16 December 2020
Indonesia Dismisses Possibility of Normalization with Israel
Indonesia Dismisses Possibility of Normalization with Israel
16 December 2020
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
15 December 2020
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
15 December 2020
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
15 December 2020
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
15 December 2020
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
14 December 2020