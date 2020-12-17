Bahrain Clerics Vow to Remain on the Path of Martyrs until All People’s Usurped Rights are Restored

Islam Times - Bahraini clerics renewed their pledge to the country’s martyrs to remain loyal to the nation, the identity, the Islamic nation and its fair rights, atop of which is the Palestinian cause.

The Bahraini scholars underscored in their statements marking the Martyrs Day occasion that normalization with the Zionist enemy has proved the separation of the Islamic countries’ regimes and governments from the popular will. The statement added that the dangers of this separation have been clearly exposed, as well as its repercussions that would destroy the present and the future, allow the enemies to usurp the nation, and threaten the interests of its Arab and Muslim peoples.The clerics further emphasized that they will pursue the path of martyrs until achieving the fair political demands and restore the people’s usurped rights. They also pledged to remain loyal to the free people and the detainees, the expelled nationals, and those who are unfairly hunted, as well as the wounded who are suffering from their pains uncomplainingly.The statement concluded that as the Martyrs Day approaches, the spirit of sacrifice has returned, recalling the cause the honorable people have pledged to pursue for the tenth year, without backtracking their demands no matter how long it takes.