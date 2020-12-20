0
Sunday 20 December 2020 - 01:27

Iran Dispatches New Naval Flotilla to High Seas

Story Code : 904873
The 71st fleet, including Alborz destroyer and Khark helicopter-carrier, departed Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas for high seas.

The flotilla started its journey after the return of the 70th fleet, which comprised Sabalan destroyer and Lavan logistical warship.

The latter has returned from a mission to Gulf of Aden and Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

In recent years, Iran’s naval forces have increased their presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.

In comments in October, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said Iran’s first homegrown auxiliary ship is capable of sailing around the globe three times without being refueled.
