Sunday 20 December 2020 - 11:11

Pakistan's Normalization Talks with Israel ‘Fake News,’ Says Khan

In a wide-ranging interview with a local TV news channel on Friday, the Pakistani leader said, “Pakistan is a democratic society — and our entire nation stands with the Palestinians.”

Khan’s comments follow Israeli media reports this week that a “senior adviser to the leader of a large Muslim-majority country in Asia” had visited Tel Aviv two weeks ago to discuss the potential normalization of relations.

“We will never recognize Israel until the Palestinians get their rights,” Khan told a Samaa television interviewer.

“Why would anyone go from Pakistan when it’s our policy that we don’t recognize Israel?” he added.

“What’s a minister going to do there? This is absolutely fake news.”

Khan’s comments were broadcast hours after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, rejected reports the same day claiming Pakistan and Israeli officials had recently been in talks in Tel Aviv.

Qureshi was speaking to press during a state visit to Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, Zulfikar Bukhari, Khan’s special assistant for overseas Pakistanis, dismissed rumors that he had visited Israel after online reports of an alleged meeting went viral.
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
Islam Times - Pakistan has returned $1 billion to Saudi Arabia as a second instalment of a $3 billion soft loan, as Islamabad reaches out to Beijing for a commercial loan to help it offset ...
