Islam Times - Iraqi sources reported that logistics convoy of American terrorists was targeted near Iraqi city of Nasiriyah.

A security source in Iraq's Dhi Qar Governorate in Iraq reported that a US military convoy was targeted near the city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar Governorate.A bomb was exploded on the way of a US military convoy, in which, a logistics caravan affiliated to US terrorist forces was targeted, Alsumaria News reported.The security sources did not provide further details.