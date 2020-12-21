0
Monday 21 December 2020 - 10:03

Violent Clashes Erupt between Israeli Forces, Palestinians

Story Code : 905163
A severe clash broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinian citizens following a brutal Israeli offensive in the West Bank.

The hostile actions of the Zionist forces against the Palestinian citizens in the occupied lands and territories continue and in this regard, they brutally attacked parts of the West Bank.

Following Zionist invasion of the West Bank, fierce clashes broke out between them and Palestinian citizens and consequently, Zionist forces detained a number of Palestinian citizens during the conflict.

A wave of suppression against residents of the West Bank by the Zionist forces has increased in recent weeks. The international community is also silent on the escalation of suppression against Palestinian citizens.

Earlier, the Committee for the Investigation of Palestinian Prisoners issued a statement reporting on the Israeli regime's repressive actions against Palestinian citizens in the occupied territories. The committee said in a statement that Israeli forces detained more than 400 Palestinians in various parts of the occupied territories on November.

The Committee for the Investigation of Palestinian Prisoners also stated that there are currently more than 4,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, most of whom have been held without trial. 
