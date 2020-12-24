Yemeni FM: Saudi Strategic Sites to Be Targeted If Siege Continues

Islam Times - The Yemeni foreign minister in the National Salvation Government warned that Saudi Arabia and its regional allies’ strategic sites will be targeted if their siege and crippling measures against Yemen are not abolished.

Hisham Sharaf Abdullah lambasted the Saudi-led coalition and administration of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi for practicing the policy of collective punishment against Yemeni people, emphasizing that their acts do not contribute at all to the political settlement of the Yemen conflict.He called on the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, to exert more efforts to immediately release Yemen-bound vessels loaded with oil derivatives, warning that Yemen was facing an acute crisis of energy supply on top of other problems.The Yemeni foreign minister noted that although Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates claim to support humanitarian relief work in Yemen, they continue to pursue a policy of starvation of Yemeni people and do not allow oil tankers to offload at Yemeni ports, according to Press TV.He went on to say that Abu Dhabi and Riyadh occasionally allow vessels to unload at Hudaydah port just to mislead the international community, while their military aggression and all-out siege continue unabated.The official warned Saudi Arabia and its allies against the continuation of the blockade, underlining that their ports would not be safe from Yemen attacks if the siege persisted.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement.Earlier this month, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs put the death toll from the Saudi-led war on Yemen at 233,000.The Houthi Ansarullah movement, backed by armed forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led aggression.