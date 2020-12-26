0
Saturday 26 December 2020 - 12:02

Yemeni Defense Minister: US-Saudi Aggression was Defeated

Story Code : 906324
"These forces have reaped nothing but defeat and shame," he added. 

During a ceremony for a number of freed prisoners on Saturday, Al-Atifi noted that "the brutal aggression against Yemen” failed to record any achievements after six years. 

“The countries of aggression and those supporting them are the beginning of the end and will regret it."

Al-Atifi highlighted Yemen’s military development for the first time in its history.

"The Yemeni people today are fighting with what they manufacture, and tomorrow, God willing, they will eat from what they plant."
