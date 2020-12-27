‘Fake President!’: Trump Says Afghanistan Has ‘Far More Secure’ Elections

Islam Times - President Donald Trump complained Saturday that the 2020 presidential election had been “the election of a third world country".

"A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election,” Trump tweeted, The Daily Caller reported.The American leader stated, “Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President!”Trump also called out the Supreme Court, claiming that it was “totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election”. He also claimed to have absolute proof of the fraud, saying that the court had refused to look at it.“If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!” he added.This comes after the US electoral college confirmed Joe Biden’s presidential elections a week ago, a final announcement for the presidential office to be taken by Biden. The Democratic nominee won November’s contest with 306 electoral college votes and Trump could not claim the victory as he remained with 232 electoral college votes.