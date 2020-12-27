0
Sunday 27 December 2020 - 10:05

‘Fake President!’: Trump Says Afghanistan Has ‘Far More Secure’ Elections

Story Code : 906494
‘Fake President!’: Trump Says Afghanistan Has ‘Far More Secure’ Elections
"A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election,” Trump tweeted, The Daily Caller reported.

The American leader stated, “Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President!”

Trump also called out the Supreme Court, claiming that it was “totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election”. He also claimed to have absolute proof of the fraud, saying that the court had refused to look at it.

“If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!” he added.

This comes after the US electoral college confirmed Joe Biden’s presidential elections a week ago, a final announcement for the presidential office to be taken by Biden. The Democratic nominee won November’s contest with 306 electoral college votes and Trump could not claim the victory as he remained with 232 electoral college votes.

 
Related Stories
Morocco-‘Israel’ Ties ‘Already Normal’, Says Rabat
Islam Times - Morocco’s relations with ‘Israel’ are unique in the Arab world and bilateral ties were “already normal” before a diplomatic normalization was announced, Morocco’s foreign ...
Comment


Featured Stories
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
27 December 2020
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
27 December 2020
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
27 December 2020
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq's Sake
26 December 2020
’Israel’ Bombs Besieged Gaza on Christmas
’Israel’ Bombs Besieged Gaza on Christmas
26 December 2020
Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan
Trump Continues to Pardon War Criminals in Iraq, Afghanistan
26 December 2020
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s 'Unacceptable' Attacks
26 December 2020
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
Khalifa Haftar Threatens to Target Turkish Forces in Libya
25 December 2020
Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Rocketry Aggression on Hamah
Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Rocketry Aggression on Hamah
25 December 2020
US Return To JCPOA Must Have No Preconditions: Moscow
US Return To JCPOA Must Have No Preconditions: Moscow
25 December 2020
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
Zarif Lashes Out at Trump on Baghdad Rocket Attack Claims
24 December 2020
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
150 House Democrats Urge Biden To Unconditionally Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal
24 December 2020