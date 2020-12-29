Ireland Says Will Work to Preserve JCPOA

Islam Times - Dublin will work to preserve and promote the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers as part of its membership of the United Nations Security Council, one of Ireland’s top diplomats said.

Ireland will take up its position on the UN Security Council from January 1 alongside Norway, after beating Canada to secure a place on the influential body. It will sit on the council for two years.Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s permanent representative to the UN, told the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee this month that Ireland would “of course do everything it can” at the Security Council to preserve the Iranian nuclear deal, the Times reported.The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — and was ratified in the form of Resolution 2231.However, the US under President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated the sanctions that had been lifted by the deal.As the remaining European parties failed to fulfill their end of the bargain and compensate for Washington’s absence, Iran moved in May 2019 to scale back its JCPOA commitments.