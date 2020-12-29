0
Tuesday 29 December 2020 - 11:02

Ireland Says Will Work to Preserve JCPOA

Story Code : 906876
Ireland Says Will Work to Preserve JCPOA
Ireland will take up its position on the UN Security Council from January 1 alongside Norway, after beating Canada to secure a place on the influential body. It will sit on the council for two years.

Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s permanent representative to the UN, told the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee this month that Ireland would “of course do everything it can” at the Security Council to preserve the Iranian nuclear deal, the Times reported.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — and was ratified in the form of Resolution 2231.

However, the US under President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated the sanctions that had been lifted by the deal.

As the remaining European parties failed to fulfill their end of the bargain and compensate for Washington’s absence, Iran moved in May 2019 to scale back its JCPOA commitments.
Comment


Featured Stories
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
Palestinian Resistance Groups Hold Joint Exercise: “We Are All One, Finger on the Trigger”
Palestinian Resistance Groups Hold Joint Exercise: “We Are All One, Finger on the Trigger”
29 December 2020
“Israel’s” Channel 13: The Iranian Capabilities in Yemen Are What Worries ‘Israel’ The Most
“Israel’s” Channel 13: The Iranian Capabilities in Yemen Are What Worries ‘Israel’ The Most
29 December 2020
US’ Increased Military Activities in Region out Of Fear, Worsen Insecurity: Iran’s Shamkhani
US’ Increased Military Activities in Region out Of Fear, Worsen Insecurity: Iran’s Shamkhani
29 December 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
28 December 2020
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
28 December 2020
Beijing Calls on US to
Beijing Calls on US to 'Immediately Stop Using Hong Kong' to Meddle in China's Domestic Affairs
28 December 2020
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
28 December 2020
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
27 December 2020
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
US-Backed Militants Bulldoze Houses in Syria’s Hasakah, Displace Civilians
27 December 2020
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
Israeli Minister Orders Prisons: Don’t Start Vaccinating Palestinian Inmates Yet
27 December 2020
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
If Philippines Receives no Vaccines it may End Pact with US
27 December 2020
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq
Secretary-General of the Badr Organization: Martyr Soleimani Sacrificed himself for Iraq's Sake
26 December 2020