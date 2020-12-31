0
Thursday 31 December 2020 - 11:20

Terrorist Attack in Syria Kills At Least 25

Story Code : 907221
Syria’s official news Agency, SANA, reported that the attack targeted a bus along a main highway in Dayr al-Zawr on Wednesday, killing "25 citizens".    

According to the report, 13 people were also wounded in the attack.

No further details were provided.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack was carried out by the Daesh terrorist group.

The pro-opposition group claimed that at least 30 Syrian soldiers were killed in the bus ambush.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

Syrian government forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups.
