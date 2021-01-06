Nuclear Deal Still in Place: EU

Islam Times - EU announced on Tuesday that despite Iran's decision to enrich uranium by 20 percent, other commitments under the JCPOA are still in place.

The commission of EU said in a statement on Tuesday that despite Iran's decision to enrich uranium by 20%, other commitments under the JCPOA as well as the significant elements of the deal are still in place, Sputnik News reported.In a brief talk with Mehr News Agency on Monday, Ali Rabiei pointed to Iran’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started “hours ago” following President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Kamalvandi said on Monday that the Islamic Republic has produced 20% enriched uranium at Fordow Nuclear Facility in 12 hours.