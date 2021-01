Islam Times - Syrian Kurdish sources claim that a Russian base near the Syria-Turkey border in Al-Hasakah countryside has been targeted.

"Turkish occupiers and their mercenaries targeted a Russian base 2km northwest of Tall Tamr, that links Tall Tamr to Zarkan and Ras al-Ayn," a Kurdish source said on Wednesday.It added that Russian forces have reacted to this attack but have not responded so far.The report says the attacks are still underway in the northern parts of Tall Tamr.