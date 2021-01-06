Kim Says North Korea Power, Global Prestige Bolstered Since Last Congress Meeting

Islam Times - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hailed domestic accomplishments made in recent years, saying the country achieved a “miraculous victory” by bolstering its power and global prestige since the last meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party Congress.

Speaking on the first day of the congress, Kim referred to North Korea’s advancements in defense and military fields that culminated in the successful testing in 2017 of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States, a persisting military threat to the nation with a massive military presence in neighboring South Korea.Kim also admitted that his country’s last five-year economic development plan had fallen short in “almost all sectors.”Kim emphasized that the results of the last five-year economic development strategy “fell far short of our goals in almost all areas”, calling for greater economic self-reliance, state news agency KCNA reported on Wednesday.“The strategy was due last year but it tremendously fell short of goals on almost every sector,” Kim said.KCNA said Kim would also suggest “strategic and tactical policies” aimed at promoting reunification and foreign relations during the congress.“We intend to do an in-depth analysis… [of] our experiences, lessons, and errors made,” Kim said.The North Korean leader was accompanied by top aides, including his sister and senior party official Kim Yo-jong, nominal head of state Choe Ryong-hae, and Premier Kim Tok-hun.The congress, attended by 4,750 delegates and 2,000 spectators, comes nearly two weeks before the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Joe Biden, who has referred to Kim as a “thug” while Pyongyang has described Biden as a “mad dog”.North Korea’s relations with the US have been deadlocked since Kim’s talks with US President Donald Trump ended without result over Washington’s refusal to reciprocate Pyongyang’s de-nuclearization efforts with sanctions relief.The ongoing congress, a rare political event that Kim last hosted in 2016, has drawn international attention as he is expected to unveil a new five-year economic plan and address inter-Korean ties and foreign policy.In his 2016 plan, Kim called for accelerating economic growth and expanding domestic sources of energy, including nuclear power to increase electricity supplies. He further highlighted the “byungjin” policy of parallel development of nuclear weapons and the economy.On the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim also lauded party workers for ensuring “stable situations against the coronavirus from beginning to end”, saying, “They had resolutely overcome difficulties in the face of an unprecedentedly prolonged, unparalleled global health crisis”.Pyongyang has not officially confirmed any coronavirus infections, although it has reported thousands of “suspected cases” to the World Health Organization (WHO).The congress is due to continue for several more days, during which Kim is also expected to announce leadership changes — potentially involving his sister — and discuss other organizational, budget, and audit issues.