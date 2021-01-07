0
Thursday 7 January 2021 - 14:23

Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation

Story Code : 908749
"President Trump stokes violence and intimidation of American people as he refuses to accept election results,” Amnesty International tweeted.

The organization added, "Trump, by opposing and rejecting results of the US 2020 presidential election, encouraged people to violence and intimidation and this is an abnormal behavior."

Amnesty International went on to say that Donald Trump encouraged extremist groups to attack US Congress, which led to increased violence and chaos.



Protesters' attack on the US presidential election results has claimed lives of four people, who police say are supporters of Donald Trump. So far, 52 people have been detained by US police during the protests.
