70 Taliban Members Killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Islam Times - Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) says at least 70 Taliban members have been killed in Kandahar.

70 members of the Taliban, including six foreign militants killed in a special operation by Kandahar forces, said Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security.A statement issued by NDS today said that government forces attacked Taliban elements in the Panjwai area of Kandahar.In addition to the Panjwai area, the operation was carried out in Khak Tappeh, Charkhab and Khandaq districts of the province, where three Chechens and three Pakistanis were killed along with 64 Taliban members.A large number of Taliban were also wounded in the attack, who were taken by other forces to Helmand province for treatment.The clashes in Afghanistan come as a new round of Taliban talks with the Afghan government began last week in Qatar.