Sunday 10 January 2021 - 08:44

Boko Haram Attack Leaves 14 Killed in Cameroon

The overnight attack took place in the town of Mozogo, in Cameroon's Far North region.

“Twelve farmers from Mozogo in the Mayo Tsanaga area were killed in an attack by Boko Haram at around 1 a.m.,” Midjiyawa Bakari, governor of the Far North Region, told Anadolu Agency.

“Boko Haram terrorists stormed the village, firing shots in the air. Villagers fled to a park, where Boko Haram fighters brought a girl strapped with explosives,” he said.

“Twelve villagers, the young suicide bomber, and a Boko Haram terrorist were killed in the explosion, while two more people were seriously injured.”

Boko Haram in recent days has staged several attacks in the same region despite the government's claims of success against them, African news reported.

According to the mayor of Mozogo, Boukar Medjewe, local residents started fleeing to a nearby forest as soon as they heard that the attackers were approaching the town.

A suicide bomber who hid among the fleeing civilians is reported to have detonated explosives killing 11 people on the spot before gunmen shot dead three others.

Based in Nigeria near the Cameroonian border, Boko Haram terrorists regularly attack civilians and military posts in northern Cameroon.

Boko Haram launched a bloody insurgency in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria but later spread its atrocities to neighboring Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, prompting a military response.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram’s terrorist activities in Nigeria, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, violence committed by Boko Haram has affected some 26 million people in the Lake Chad region and displaced 2.6 million others.
