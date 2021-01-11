0
Monday 11 January 2021 - 12:00

Iranian Oil Tankers Entering Venezuelan, Syrian Ports

Story Code : 909508
Iranian Oil Tankers Entering Venezuelan, Syrian Ports
According to Tankertrackers, an Iranian tanker carrying two million barrels of crude oil shipments is crossing the Suez Canal and it will probably arrive in the Syrian port of Banias on Monday.

The tanker trackers also reported that three Iranian tankers, Forrest, Fortune, and Foxon, with a total of 130 million liters of gasoline, are arriving in Venezuela.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that 10 Iranian tankers with gasoline consignment had left for Venezuela.

It usually takes 45 days for Iranian tankers to reach Venezuela via South Africa, and other Iranian tankers are expected to cross the southern African continent soon.

According to Tankers Trackers, these tankers usually carry Venezuelan heavy crude oil destined to Asian countries after unloading Iranian gasoline in Venezuelan ports.
Related Stories
Iranian Oil Tankers Entering Venezuelan Waters Despite US Warning
Islam Times - The first of five Iranian tankers carrying fuel entered Venezuela's exclusive economic zone late Saturday, despite a US official’s ...
Comment


Featured Stories
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
Two ISIL Leaders Arrested in Western Iraq
Two ISIL Leaders Arrested in Western Iraq
11 January 2021
Iran Can Become Economic Power of Region: Imran Khan
Iran Can Become Economic Power of Region: Imran Khan
11 January 2021
US Planning to Blacklist Yemen’s Ansarullah
US Planning to Blacklist Yemen’s Ansarullah
11 January 2021
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
10 January 2021
Kim Says N. Korea to Focus on Bringing US
Kim Says N. Korea to Focus on Bringing US 'to their Knees'
10 January 2021
Afghan Public Protection Force Spox Killed in Kabul IED Blast
Afghan Public Protection Force Spox Killed in Kabul IED Blast
10 January 2021
Foreign Ministry Spox: US Sanctions against PMU Chief ‘Insult to Iraq’
Foreign Ministry Spox: US Sanctions against PMU Chief ‘Insult to Iraq’
10 January 2021
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
9 January 2021
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
9 January 2021
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
9 January 2021
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
9 January 2021
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
8 January 2021