US-Backed Militants Killed, Injured in Syria’s Raqaa, Deir Ez-Zur
Story Code : 909521
Local sources told SANA news agency that two QSD militants were killed in an attack launched by unidentified persons on a military car in Ayed area to the west of al-Tabka city in Raqqa western countryside.
The sources added that an explosive device, planted by unknown persons, in a military car affiliated to QSD militia went off at Mazra’a Kebish crossroads in the northwest of Raqqa, injuring many of QSD militants. Meanwhile a militant was injured in a blast of explosive device in the vicinity of Ayn Issa city north of Raqqa.
In Deir Ez-Zur, local sources said unknown persons targeted with explosive device a military car afflicted to QSD militia in al-Sour town in the northern countryside, burning the car and injuring those who were in.