0
Tuesday 12 January 2021 - 20:54

US Imposes Iran-related Sanctions on 5 Individuals

Story Code : 909774
The US Department of the Treasury has imposed Iran-related sanctions on five individuals on Tuesday.

The following individuals have been added to the US sanction list: ABBATAY Muhammad, AHMED Isma'il Fu'ad Rasul, AL-'ARIF Sultan Yusuf Hasan, AL-SHAKHAN Fuad Ahmad Nuri Ali, and SHARIF Niamat Hama Rahim Hama.

The US-Iran tensions have been running high for months following the Trump's administration unilateral decision to pull out from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal inked under Barack Obama and began reimposing Washington's sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement.
