Wednesday 13 January 2021 - 02:39

Netanyahu Removes Trump from His Twitter Banner Photo

Story Code : 909787
According to Reuters, a photo of Netanyahu sitting next to Trump at a White House meeting that had long taken pride of place on the official @netanyahu account was replaced early on Tuesday with another photo, showing Netanyahu being injected with the coronavirus vaccine.

The photo was briefly replaced with a Hanukkah holiday-themed image last month, raising media speculation that Netanyahu had decided to distance himself from Trump. But when the eight-day Jewish festival was over, Trump reappeared - although no longer alone with Netanyahu in a photo.

Instead, Netanyahu posted a banner image of himself with the president and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signing an agreement at the White House in September on formalizing ties with Israeli regime.

No explanation was given on Netanyahu’s site for Trump’s disappearance, a day before the US House of Representatives was expected to begin considering his second impeachment on after last week’s storming of the Capitol.
