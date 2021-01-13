0
Wednesday 13 January 2021 - 02:50

Cuba: Trump Administration is an Example of State Terrorism

On Tuesday night, Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel slammed the US move to include Cuba in its list of countries sponsoring terrorism, saying it exposed Washington's double standards.

The Cuban president criticized the Trump administration's new move, calling it the height of the current US administration's pessimism.

With the inauguration of Donald Trump, the US government took a hard line against Cuba and once again intensified political, economic and military threats against Cuba.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, the US State Department said it had added again Cuba to its list of sponsors of terrorism because of claiming the Cuban government supports international terrorism.
