Ukrainian Plane Crash Going Through Serious Pursuit at Military Court

Islam Times - Iranian Ambassador to Kiev Manouchehr Moradi said that the case of the Ukrainian Plane Flight PS752 is being pursued seriously at Tehran’s military court, stressing that the rights of the victims and the bereaved families will be materialized fairly according to international rules.

Moradi said on Tuesday that a military court in Tehran is engaged in the follow-up of the case of the Ukrainian crashed plane, and reminded that the fair settlement of the PS752 case and the provision of the rights of the victims and their families will be achieved in compliance with international rules.“The Islamic Republic of Iran has sent the draft of the final technical report to Ukraine and other relevant countries before the designated and renewable period in the Chicago Convention, and it is waiting for their opinion,” he wrote on his Twitter account in Ukrainian language.“Ukraine's demands have also been met in the second round of talks in Tehran, although they were not within the framework of Iran's international obligations,” Moradi added.He further wrote that all the convicts will be brought to justice.A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8, 2020.It happened after the US terrorist attack against motorcade of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, late anti-terror Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods forces and his companions near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.Iran reciprocated the US terrorist operation by hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq.Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh admitted that human error the incident.In relevant remarks on Monday, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi said there is no redline for his country in the follow-up and investigation into the Ukrainian Plane Flight PS752.“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers no redline in the probe into the case of the crashed Ukrainian plane,” Rayeesi said.“The report of the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces has been completely announced to the families of victims of the incident,” he noted, adding, “This can remove any doubt in this respect.”