Wednesday 13 January 2021 - 11:13

“Israeli” War Jets Buzz Beirut, Lebanon Complains to UN

In response to the repeated overflights, Lebanese President Michel Aoun instructed caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe to "file an urgent letter to the Security Council... demanding a condemnation of Israeli aggressions and violations of Lebanese sovereignty and Resolution 1701."

Security sources and witnesses said “Israeli” jets made at least two runs over the capital. Other aircraft, jets and drones, flew over south Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley

“Israeli” aircraft regularly breach Lebanese sovereignty despite Security Council Resolution 1701 that ended a 34-day “Israeli” war on Lebanon in 2006. The “Israeli” violations have gone unpunished since, despite repeated Lebanese complaints to the world body.

The “Israeli” entity has also used Lebanese airspace to launch raids on targets in Syria.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon says the entity enters Lebanese airspace on a daily basis in violation of UN resolutions and the country’s sovereignty.

Between June and October 2020, UNIFIL recorded a daily average of 12.63 airspace violations, totaling 61 hours and 51 minutes in flight time, a significant increase from the previous four months. Drones accounted for approximately 95 percent of the violations, UNIFIL said.
